Vanessa Hudgens Gives Fishnet Jumpsuit a Cozy Twist with Fluffy Platform Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens rang in the new year in both daring and comfy style.

The “Princess Switch” star posed on Instagram while celebrating the start of 2022, wearing a black fishnet jumpsuit by Poster Girl. The sleeveless number featured black front panels, long legs and a polka-dot texture. It also included circular cutouts cinched with heart-shaped buttons on the bodice and legs. Hudgens’ look was particularly festive from its sparkling allover rhinestone accents, creating a glittering statement. Her look was topped with a fuzzy coat, and finished with silver hoop earrings, rings, a gold Cartier “Love” bracelet, “Happy New Year” headband and hair chopsticks. “She said festive but make it cozy,” Hudgens captioned her photo.

For footwear, the “Tick, Tick…Boom!” star donned a pair of fluffy black slides. The style included thick toe straps, as well as platform soles that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. Hudgens’ footwear brought a cozy element to her risqué ensemble, proving that even the sleekest garments can be worn with comfy footwear.

Shearling shoes have become a growing trend this year, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Particularly seen in slippers, slides and sandals, the popular trend often features fuzzy or furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Aside from Hudgens, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry and Hilary Duff have worn comfy shearling footwear by Birkenstock, Simon Miller and Rejina Pyo in recent weeks. Hudgens is no stranger to the trend, either, recently celebrating the holidays with boyfriend Cole Tucker while wearing a pair of Ugg’s shearling “Oh Fluffita” sandals.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands like Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50.

Step out in fluffy slides this season like Vanessa Hudgens.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Minnetonka London slides, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Laton slides, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Jeweled Logo slides, $298.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years.