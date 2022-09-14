Vanessa Hudgens Looks Effortlessly Chic in Black Jumpsuit, Matching Coat & Pointy Pumps at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Vanessa Hudgens had a monochrome moment at her latest event.

The actress attended Michael Kors’ NYFW runway show on Wednesday morning. The brand presented its Spring/Summer 2023 line in NYC. The guest list included many recognizable faces such as Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams, Nina Dobrev and several more. Familiar faces even hit the runway; Bella Hadid walked for the brand.

Hudgens attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on Sept. 14. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

Hudgens wore an all-black outfit to the show. She donned a fitted black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She added a thick black belt to the piece. She wore a black long coat over top that she styled slightly off the shoulder.

Hudgens attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on Sept. 14. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Hudgens carried a gray purse and wore gold rings and earrings. She completed the look with a a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Her classic style has been a popular choice over the past couple of years.

Hudgens attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on Sept. 14. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

When hitting the red carpet, the “Princess Switch” star usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui and now Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week.

