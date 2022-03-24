Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Risky Crop Top With Leather Mini Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals at Miu Miu Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens knows how to serve a look. The “High School Musical” alum was ultra-chic at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hudgens arrived in an ensemble that is fitting for the spring season. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star wore a cropped white button-up shirt. The garment had billowy sleeves and was embellished with silver polka dots.

Vanessa Hudgens at the Miu Miu ‘House Comes With a Bird’ Screening and After Party on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

To add an edge to her look, she teamed her collard shirt with a quilted leather mini skirt. The skirt was complete two front square pockets and silver buttons that streamlined at the center. To place more emphasis on her outfit, she opted for minimal accessories, including dainty earrings, a black choker necklace and a silver handbag.

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens studded platform pumps at the Miu Miu ‘House Comes With a Bird’ Screening and After Party on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

To amp up the glamour, Hudgens elevated her ensemble with black platform sandals. The sky-high sandals were adorned with rhinestones on the strap and on the sides of the stacked block heel. Hudgens recently opted for the shoe style when she attended the Miu Miu fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The “Bad Boys for Life” actress showcased her edgy aesthetic in a gray oversized checkered blazer, plunging denim bralette and gray shorts from Miu Miu. On her feet was a pair of black suede platform sandals. The height-defying heels had a criss cross strap and a chunky heel.

