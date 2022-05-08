Vanessa Hudgens Dances Sans Louboutins in Disco Crop Top and Miniskirt for Met Gala Fittings

Vanessa Hudgens is finally back on social media after hosting the 2022 Met Gala. Now, the star is sharing her behind-the-scenes experience, including her fittings process for the fashionable affair.

The “High School Musical” alumni shared an Instagram video during a fitting for her Met Gala afterparty outfits. During this occasion, Hudgens wore a silver crop top with a plunging neckline that was covered in sparkling fringe for added drama. Completing the look was a black miniskirt with belted accents, which she wore to the event’s afterparty at Casa Cipriani. In the clip, she shimmies in the whimsical look to playfully show its textures — continuing to dance even while walking.

“Oh, hey! You want a drink? Let’s get one!” Hudgens says in the video, acting out how she’d talk to friends at the party.

Though she didn’t wear them in the clip, a pair of metallic silver mules by Christian Louboutin can be seen being tucked into a bag nearby — implying that Hudgens likely wore them as part of her fitting. The pair featured thin sparkling straps, as well as sleek stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Completing the pair, naturally, were Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

However, Hudgens opted for comfort in the end, later wearing a pair of chunky black boots with the skirt to the afterparty. The ensemble featured similar dark tones as her actual Met Gala outfit, worn to co-host the 2022 event’s red carpet with La La Anthony and Hamish Bowles: a flowing sheer black gown by Moschino, complete with platform sandals.

Vanessa Hudgens at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art” on May 2 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years.