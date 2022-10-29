Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party

Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif.

The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair slicked back into a wet updo, styled dagger-like silver dangling earrings, and wore gothic makeup inspired by the blackbird.

On her feet, Hudgens donned black chunky boots with a high shine finish that stopped just below her knees for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, chunky boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants to further accentuate the silhouette of the boot.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood, and Stuart Weitzman. She also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

