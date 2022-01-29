Vanessa Hudgens Twins in Purple Lounge Set With Fuzzy Ugg Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens pops in purple. The “High School Musical” star shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed the actress with her friend GG Magree while sitting in a seat on a private jet.

For the ensemble, Hudgens opted for a purple matching sweatsuit that consisted of a hoodie and sweatpants that provided a relaxed vibe. She accessorized with a burgundy mask and dainty gold jewelry. She pulled her hair into a bun and secured it with a black bedazzled scrunchie.

To ground everything, Hudgens slipped on a pair of fuzzy beige Ugg slippers that incorporated a two-strap silhouette and a white slingback foot strap to help make the shoe feel secure. The shoes are $110 and are available for purchase at Macys.com.

Hudgens has a fashion aesthetic that consists of trendy and modern garments that places a focus on design. For example, for a few years, she was dubbed the Queen of Coachella due to her penchant for hippie and 70s inspired boho-chic styles while also exuding her own distinct eye. Recently, she’s worn an edgy slip dress and a glimmering fishnet jumpsuit that further puts her tastes on the forefront. She also dabbles in the idea of mixing luxury fashion with more affordable labels. When it comes to completing her outfit with shoes, she wears everything from height-defying platforms to chunky boots that all-round out her moments with ease.

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with labels like Bongo and Candie’s.

