Vanessa Hudgens Commands Attention In Risky Cutout Gown & Peekaboo Sandals to Host No Kid Hungry Charity Event

Vanessa Hudgens showcased her sleek and trendy style sense while attending the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares Charity event held at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “High School Musical” alum hosted the event alongside her Caliwater business partner Oliver Trevena.

Hudgens pulled out show-stopping look to take on her hosting duties. “The Princess Switch” star looked stunning in a clingy black dress. The one shoulder number featured a side cutout on the hip, ruched detailing on the bodice and subtle pockets.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares Charity Event held at Spago on July 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens attend the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares Charity Event in Beverly Hills, CA on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hudgens signature raven tresses were parted in the middle and styled straight. She accessorized with small hoop earrings, a gold Nefertiti necklace, bracelets and long white nails. For makeup, the singer went with neutral glam and a soft pink pout.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares Charity Event held at Spago on July 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it came down to the shoes, other photos show that Hudgens completed her look with black stiletto sandals. The shoe style included a round outsole and were set on a towering heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry silhouette has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart

Hudgens is a bonafide style star in her own right. When dressed to the nines, she will likely step out in Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. For footwear, she tends to complete her looks with versatile boots, slides, platform sandals and rhinestone heels.

Vanessa Hudgens at the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares Charity Event held at Spago in Beverly Hills, CA n July 17, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

