Vanessa Hudgens Sparkles in Crystal Cutout Dress & Sandals With a Pedicure That Pops Ahead of Met Gala

Vanessa Hudgens stylishly stepped out of The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sunday. The singer is set to host Vogue’s 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Lala Anthony. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

The “High School Musical” alum exuded chic glamour in a black midi dress by Oscar de la Renta. The sleek ankle-length number was complete with bold straps, a plunging square neckline and a crystal-embellished cutout on the bodice.

Vanessa Hudgens spotted outside of The Mark Hotel in New York City on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens in an Oscar de la Renta dress outside of The Mark Hotel in New York City on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up the glam factor, the “Tick, Tick…Boom” star accessorized with a Bony Silver Satin and Crystal Mesh Bag by Jimmy Choo. The striking style is designed with a soft twisted handle and features the signature silver JC emblem, an interior pocket and chain strap. Hudgens styled her brunette locs curly and opted for dewy glam and a pink pout.

Vanessa Hudgens at The Mark Hotel in New York City on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the “Bad Boys For Life” actress rounded things out with Jimmy Choo’s Kaylee Platform Sandal. The high heels had a thick outer sole with a wide black strap and thin stiletto heel. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hudgens is known for having a trendy sartorial sense. When dressed to the nines, she will likely step out in Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. For footwear, she tends to complete her looks with versatile boots, slides, platform sandals and rhinestone heels.

