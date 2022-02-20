×
Vanessa Hudgens Channels ’90s Vibes in a Green Crop Top, Cow Print Pants and Chunky White Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Vanessa Hudgens made a whimsical yet relaxed statement with her latest look.

The “High School Musical” star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday wearing vibrant clothing suitable for the Queen of Coachella.

She wore a lime green spaghetti strap crop top that had a plunging square neckline and brown and white cow print trousers. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag, dainty pieces of gold and silver jewelry and tortoise shell sunglasses.

To complete everything, Hudgens wore a pair of white chunky platform sneakers that added a sporty element to her ensemble.

Hudgens has an uber-chic clothing aesthetic, and she’s showcased it during red carpet and off-duty appearances. She’s been deemed the Queen of Coachella due to her ability to put her own spin on boho-chic silhouettes while attending the music festival. Recently, we’ve seen Hudgens wear all-black activewear with bulky sneakers for a trendy yet functional look. And we’ve also seen Hudgens wear a bright green bikini and sandals for a fun, beachy vibe.

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. Hudgens has also starred in a few campaigns over the years, including for labels like Bongo and Candie’s.

Put on a pair of chunky sneakers for a chic, athletic look like Hudgens.

Steve Madden Hansel sneakers
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Hansel sneakers, $100

Adidas Stan Smith Bonega Shoes
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Bonega Shoes, $110

Ash Moby Bicolor Platform Sneakers
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Ash Moby Bicolor Platform Sneakers, $205

