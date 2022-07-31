Vanessa Hudgens Has The Midas Touch in Gold Michael Kors Dress and Mirrored Gold Peep-Toe Platforms With Her Sister Stella At The UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri

Vanessa Hudgens graced the red carpet with her sister by her side for the annual UNICEF Summer Gala on Saturday evening.

Hudgens was joined by Stella Hudgens, with both parties wearing shimmering gowns for the big night. The pair was glittering from head to toe, with the former “High School Musical” star donning a high-low gold Michael Kors gown.

The dress consisted of a strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline with a lengthy train attached to the back to give the piece length. “The Princess Switch” star accessorized with a silver choker and studs and had her nails done a reflective gold shade to match her heavily sequined dress.

Hudgens brought her 26-year-old sister along, the star’s younger sister wearing a ruby red David Koma dress dotted with sequins.

LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF 2022 Gala at Certosa San Giacomo in Capri. 31 Jul 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. CREDIT: MEGA

As far as footwear, Hudgens went for drama, donning a reflective pair of peep-toe platforms. The style secured around each ankle and mimicked the silhouette of a sandal, both shoes coming to a rounded point at the toes where Hudgens’ pedicure peaked through. The reflective heels were also fitted with thick platform soles that took Hudgens to new heights. Stella wore black strappy heels for the occasion, toning down the glam for her shoes, proving that simple is sometimes best.

The fourth annual UNICEF Summer Gala, presented by Luisaviaroma, took place on July 30, 2022 in Capri, Italy. The evening included a languorous cocktail hour, gala dinner, and a live auction under the stars to raise funds for UNICEF’s programs that help children in need. Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jamie Foxx were just some of the many big names that attended the event.