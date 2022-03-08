Vanessa Hudgens Mixes a Denim Bralette & Platform Heels With Men’s-Inspired Boxer Shorts at Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens keeps bringing the heat to Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, she lead the way at the Miu Miu fall 2022 fashion show. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star took a departure from her typically glamorous style for a menswear-inspired outfit.

Hudgens arrived at the high-fashion affair in a gray oversized checkered blazer. The jacket was complete with pointy shoulder pads and structured lapels, which prompted a sharp finish. The “High School Musical” alum wore her outwear over a plunging denim bralette. The short top featured thin spaghetti straps and an elastic band for extra comfort and support.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Hudgens continued with an edgy aesthetic by teaming her top with a pair of dark gray shorts from Miu Miu. The baggy bottoms gave off the appearance of men’s boxers as they were streamlined with plaid details and featured a thick black waistband that was embossed with Miu Miu’s signature logo and a wide-leg.

Related Ava DuVernay Serves a Street Style Look in Louis Vuitton's Sneaker-Inspired Ankle Boots at Paris Fashion Week Ella Emhoff Revamps Denim in Crop Top, Logo Jeans and Hidden Heels at Miu Miu's Fall 2022 Show Olivia Culpo Takes a Risk in Edgy Cutout Bodysuit With Romantic Ruffled Skirt & Pearl Pyramid Heels at Giambattista Valli's Paris Fashion Week Show

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To add a feminine touch to her look, she slicked her brunette locs back into a high ponytail, and accessorized with small gold earrings. When it came down to footwear, the “Bad Boys For Life” actress tied her outfit together with black suede platform sandals. The height defying heels had a criss cross strap and a thick square block heel.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2022 fashion show on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Hudgens has been a standout at Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, she stole the spotlight at the Giambattista Valli fashion show. The singer stepped out in an eye-catching fiery red dress. The super short silhouette had a huge risky cutout at the center and a thigh-high slit. Hudgens paired the garment with a black blazer and red knot-detailed mules.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ best street style looks over the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: Macy's

Buy Now: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $69.

CREDIT: DSW

Buy Now:Jessica Simpson Irbella Platform Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Suede Platform Sandals, $138.