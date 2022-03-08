Vanessa Hudgens Elevates See-Through Mini Dress With Luxe Furry Coat & Towering Platforms at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens got a major lift with her towering platforms she wore during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Tick, Tick…Boom” actress stepped out in Paris on Sunday night after attending Valentino’s runway show. For her outing, all eyes were on her printed black and white furry coat. The oversized jacket added warmth as well as an interesting detail to the full outfit. Underneath, Hudgens wore a black mesh mini dress with black undergarments that peeked out under the sheer material. Hudgens tied her hair up and added a black leather bag to the look.

Hudgens in Paris on March 6. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Hudgens added a major boost to her 5-foot-1 frame with her shoes. She slipped into a pair of black patent leather platform boots for her outing. The boots featured a platform adding at least 2 inches to the overall height of the heeled boots. Platform heels have been making a comeback since 2020 and seem to be here to stay. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their instant height boost. Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino and Versace platforms have been worn by Kate Beckinsale, Charli D’Amelio and Tessa Thompson in recent weeks.

A closer look at Hudgens’ shoes. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “High School Musical” alum often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Mercer Amsterdam, Naked Wolfe and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

Shop black platform boots similar to Hudgens’ with the following options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Outlast Black Patent, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Impo Ovaida Platfrom Bootie, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Refresh Platform Boot, $180