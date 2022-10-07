Vanessa Hudgens Lets Her Feet Breathe in Black Fuzzy Minidress & Matching Cardigan for Selfie Moment

Vanessa Hudgens is getting cozy just in time for fall.

The “Princess Switch” star posted to her Instagram story on Thursday. In the mirror selfie, Hudgens wore a black fitted fuzzy minidress with a scoop neck. She paired the dress with a matching cropped cardigan. Hudgens added a dark necklace to the outfit and captioned the story “Cozies with my @fabletics.”

Hudgens posing on her Instagram story on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Though she skipped shoes with this particular outfit, Hudgens usually opts for usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. She also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui and now Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week.

The actress posted to her story shortly after attending Milan Fashion Week in style. She hit the Versace show in a black and white plaid check blazer paired with a matching mini skirt and a silver sparkle sequin cropped top. She wore towering black platform three-strap heels with the look. Earlier in September, she attended Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show wearing a fitted black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline with a long black coat and classic black pointed toe pumps.

