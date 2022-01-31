Vanessa Hudgens Hits the Beach in Bright Green Bikini and Barely-There Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens defied winter by visiting the beach with friends GG Magree and Vince Rossi on a trip for her cactus water brand, Caliwater.

The “Tick…Tick…Boom!” actress posed on the sand in a bright green bikini and matching sarong by White Fox Swim. The swimwear featured thin shoulder straps and a long front tie, while the sarong included a knotted waist detail. Hudgens paired the set with a gold Cartier Love bracelet, hoop earrings, delicate rings and cat-eye sunglasses. She also added summer-worthy elements to the look with a beaded necklace and printed scarf, as well as a green bucket hat.

“@caliwater adventures,” Hudgens captioned the post.

For footwear, the “High School Musical” alumni slipped on a pair of tan thong sandals. Her style featured flat, thin soles and thin thong straps. The footwear added a relaxed element to her look. It also remained ideal for the beach and warmer weather with its minimalist silhouette and ease to slip on and off.

Thong sandals like Hudgens’ have evolved past their beach-worthy silhouette in recent seasons. The style, known for its angular straps and warm weather-worthy shape, has transformed into ankle-wrap and heeled styles in the last year from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell. In recent weeks, stars like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Kendall have also worn thong sandals by Miu Miu, Proenza Schouler and Dries Van Noten. Hudgens regularly wears the style, like the $50 Tkees pair she donned with a Patbo maxi dress in Italy last summer.

Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram Stories, July 20, 2021. CREDIT: @vanessahudgens

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years.

Slip on thong sandals at the beach like Hudgens.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Shade and Shore Ava sandals, $9 (was $10).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Free People Ivy sandals, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Studded Jelly sandals, $128.