Vanessa Hudgens Brightens Up in Red Bikini and Anklet while Barefoot at the Beach

Vanessa Hudgens brought a pop of color to the beach to enjoy a sunny summer afternoon.

As shared on Instagram on Saturday, the “My Little Pony: A New Generation” star posed by beachside cliffs with close friend Vince Rossi. For the occasion, she wore a red two-piece bikini, featuring angular bottoms and a red top with thin straps and shiny gold accents. Completing Hudgens’ ensemble were reflective sunglasses, several rings and a gold anklet. The bohemian jewelry is especially on-trend within this summer’s Y2K revival; stars including Rihanna, Heidi Klum and Joan Smalls have worn them, and new collections by Nadri, Kat Maconie and Marrow Fine Jewelry also feature the chic ankle accessories.

While at the beach, the Cali Water founder opted to go barefoot. However, it’s likely she boosted her outfit off-camera with a set of slides or thong sandals, as the slip-on pairs are known for their comfort and ease in the warmer summer months. Features like padded straps, foam soles and tonal colors are also on the rise, emerging in new styles by Sperry, Cougar and Havaianas.

Hudgens’ beach excursion marks her latest trip to sandy shores. This summer, the actress has been frequently spotted by the ocean — even taking the chance to dance with Rossi while holding a glass of wine last week, as she humorously shared on Instagram.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

