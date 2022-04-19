Vanessa Hudgens’ Boho Style Gets Neon Upgrade in Hot Pink Bikini Top & Barely-There Sandals at Coachella 2022

Vanessa Hudgens is the reigning Queen of Coachella as one of the celebrity names flocking to the California-based festival every year. And as the unofficial queen of the music-filled weekend, Hudgens has to dress the part of festival royalty. And she fulfilled her reputation for Coachella’s big 2022 comeback over the weekend in Indio, Calif. On Saturday, the actress made her arrival in a metal chainlink mini dress on top of a glittering monokini for an edgy industrial-glam look.

Yesterday, Hudgens returned to the festival grounds in a hot pink monochrome outfit that gave her trademark boho style an unexpected neon upgrade. The 33-year-old star paired sheer, breezy palazzo pants in the saturated pink hue with an asymmetrical sheer duster-like shawl that was cropped short in the back and featured long sleeves. On top, Hudgens wore a pair of layered bikini tops— a knit hot pink top over a pink, red, and mint green patterned top.

To complement her high-waisted wide-leg pants, Hudgens wore some barely-there nude sandals which made her appear barefoot until further inspection. The style star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, layered gold necklaces (one featuring a marijuana leaf charm), a gold body chair, and a pair of ’70s-inspired sunglasses. And let’s not forget the standout accessory —an oversized pink, red, and mint green bucket hat matching one of her bikini tops.

Hudgens posted several pictures of herself in the eye-catching ensemble on Instagram, telling fans she was in “full fairy mode” thanks to the outfit. Hudgens attended the festival with her sister Stella Hudgens and her best friend Laura Jayne New. The tri wore blue and green monochrome outfits for a coordinating moment with Coachella’s Queen. Needless to say, Hudgens’ ’70s-chic style quickly became a fan favorite on Instagram, with some followers commenting the trio looked like a live-action version of The PowerPuff Girls.

The day before debuting her neon look, Hudgens told E! News that the festival was a place to “dress however you want” and play with expression.

“It’s really nice to be seen,” she told E! on April 16. “That’s what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”