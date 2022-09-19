Vanessa Hudgens Channels TLC In Dramatic Ruffled Skirt & Platform Boots at Margalicious Margarita Event With Ashley Benson

Vanessa Hudgens arrived in goth glam style for her Margalicious Margarita event in New York City on Sept. 18. The actress hosted the celebration with her close friend and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Hudgens helped create the premium craft cocktail alongside Benson and Rosario Dawson.

Hudgens was dressed in all-black attire for the affair. The singer wore a cropped black bralette. She teamed the strapless piece with a low-rise ruffled skirt. To amp up the look, the “High School Musical” alum accessorized with small hoop earrings, a silver chain necklace and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag. Hudgens styled her hair in two twist ponytails and went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Margalicious Margarita event in New York City on September 18, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Benson also sported all-black attire at the festivities. The model donned a strapless black mini dress. The garment had cutouts at the back and featured a risky thigh-high side slit. She completed the look with platform boots. The shoes had a stacked outsole and towering block heel.

Sticking to grunge vibe, Hudgens gave her look a boost with platform combat boots. The silhouette had a chunky outsole and lace up to the top. Platform boots are a top trend this year, with thick-soled styles like Hudgens adding height and comfort. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well.

(L-R) Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson arrive at their Margalicious Margarita event in New York City on September 18, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hudgens is a bonafide style star in her own right. When dressed to the nines, she will likely step out in Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. For footwear, she tends to complete her looks with versatile boots, slides, platform sandals and rhinestone heels.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ standout street style looks through the years.