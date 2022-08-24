×
Vanessa Bryant And The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation Release Limited-Edition Sweatshirt On Kobe Bryant’s 44th Birthday

By Ashley Rushford
Vanessa Bryant continues to honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

To commemorate Kobe’s 44th birthday on August 23, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation released an exclusive limited edition Reflective Logo Sweatshirt for fans and supporters that was designed by Vanessa. All of the proceeds for the pullover will go towards The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Crafted in cotton and polyester, the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and features the MMSF 3D reflective logo on the chest and on the sleeve.

On Tuesday, The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation uploaded a photo of Vanessa posing in the new sweatshirt. The image sees the philanthropist sitting on the bench of a locker room with a basketball in her hand, while jerseys hang on a rack behind her.

Vanessa teamed the top with dark leggings and the Nike Kobe VI ‘Sweet Sixteen’ sneakers. The Nike Kobe VI Protro Mabacita Sweet 16 pays tribute to the late Gigi Bryant and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, featuring a black snakeskin-inspired upper as a tribute to Kobe’s Black Mamba on-court moniker. From there, Gigi’s AAU basketball jersey number, 2, is stamped on both lateral sides of the ankle. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation crest is printed on the heel of each shoe followed by both Kobe and Gigi’s names underneath. Lastly, a neoprene and mesh tongue and signature Zoom midsole provide comfort and stability on and off the court.

Nike and Vanessa entered into a new partnership in March. The business executive and athletic giant will work together to inspire a new generation of athletes and encourage youth participation in sports.

Along with the Reflective Logo Sweatshirt, Vanessa shared a throwback photo on her personal Instagram account of herself cuddling up next to her husband. She also shared a sweet message alongside the post writing, “Happy Birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44 @kobebryant.”

PHOTOS: 50 Years of Nike Through TV, Film and Celebrities 

