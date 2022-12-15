Vanessa Bryant Gets Edgy in Dr. Martens Oxfords & Distressed Plaid Dress at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution With Natalia Bryant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Bryant was among the many stars to attend the Baby2Baby holiday distribution held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Presented by Frame and Nordstrom, Baby2Baby’s board and volunteers distribute toys and basic essentials to hundreds of children.

Vanessa appeared at the affair with her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant. The businesswoman and philanthropist was casually dressed for the occasion, arriving in a leather motorcycle jacket and a blue and grey plaid dress. The piece was tiered with subtle ruffles and distressed detailing on the hem.

(L-R) Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant attend the Baby2Baby holiday toys distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

(L-R) Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Lori Harvey, Vanessa Bryant, Emma Grede, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Norah Weinstein, and Natalia Diamante Bryant at The Baby2Baby holiday toys distribution at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

To amp up her look, Vanessa accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a thin necklace and a black Dior saddle bag. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Vanessa tied her outfit together with a pair of white ankle socks and black leather oxfords by Dr. Materns, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Dr. Marten’s oxfords are Crafted with grooved edges, yellow stitching, smooth leather and highly durable material with a soft sheen.

Dr. Martens’ oxford shoes. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland and more stars joined Baby2Baby’s holiday distribution at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The nonprofit organization works to help children living in poverty with all the basic necessities.

