Vanessa Bryant Pops in Pink Gucci Gown & Hidden Heels at Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Vanessa Byrant was among the many stars to attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. The charity event was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 12.

Bryant appeared in a magenta-pink Gucci gown at the occasion. The shiny piece had a plunging deep V-neckline with long, billowy sleeves with fitted cuffs and ruched detailing near the waist.

Vanessa Bryant attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, the 40-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft barrel curls. For makeup, Bryant went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and matching magenta-pink clutch that was decorated with gold sequins and jewels.

The length of her gown didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it is likely that Bryant completed her look with chunky platforms, statement sandals or sharp boots.

Vanessa Bryant attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is an American 501 nonprofit organization that provides diapers, clothes, and other necessities for children in need in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas across the country. The annual fundraising gala was hosted by Paul Mitchell to bring recognition to people that contribute and support the charity like Kim Kardashian who was awarded the “Giving Tree Award” last night. The gala event was filled with notable stars like Jessica Alba, Lori Harvey, and Sofia Vergara.

