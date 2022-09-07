Tyra Banks Brightly Shines In Neon Hues Clad in a Lace Cardigan and Leather Sandal Heels at Berlin Fashion Week

Tyra Banks attended the Marc Cain Fashion Show Spring/Summer 2023 show among other important fashionable folks during Berlin Fashion Week on Sept. 6 clad in a vibrant ensemble partnered with versatile striking footwear.

Model & TV host Tyra Banks seen arriving at Marc Cain Fashion Show Spring Summer 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

Model & TV host Tyra Banks seen arriving at Marc Cain Fashion Show Spring Summer 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week on September 6, 2022.No stranger to extensive hair and makeup, the former “America’s Got Talent” judge wore her chestnut locks in curls parted to one side while her glam consisted of smokey eyes, bold rosy blush, and a glossy fuchsia lip.

Having worn some serious footwear in her days on the catwalk, Banks is a veteran when it comes to walking in heels. Opting for something simple this time around, the “Life-Size” actress wore black leather sandal heels with two sturdy straps that were secured in place with silver buckles. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

When Banks isn’t dominating campaigns and runways or hosting and judging on beloved competition shows, the star can be seen wearing a few go-to shoe styles in her free time. When it comes to shoes, Banks often has a penchant for pointed-toe pumps. The star regularly wears stiletto-heeled pairs from brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Kendall Miles. When off-duty, the “Modelland” writer also dons casual classic sneakers by top brands like Nike and Converse.

