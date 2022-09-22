Tyra Banks Means Business in Cargo Pants, Blazer & Suede Pumps for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to discuss how she was talked out of her modeling retirement by Kim Kardashian.

Banks wore dark forest green cargo pants, with a khaki color toned shirt tucked into the trouser, and wore a black blazer over the entire outfit. She accessorized with all golden jewelry, including gold earrings, gold rings, and a gold string necklace. To match her khaki top, Banks wore brown suede pumps with stiletto heels.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, with guests David Blaine, Tyra Banks, and Yvonne Orji. CREDIT: CBS

Banks styled her hair in a half-up ponytail, half-down hairstyle with a ride side bang parting. She had a smokey eye makeup look, with the dark linear and shadow slightly smudged and had a neutral lip color.

Banks was persuaded to go back into modeling by none other than Kim Kardashian to promote her shapewear brand Skims. Initially she rejected Kardashian’s request to model for her, Banks relayed the story of the campaign collaboration to the late night host, “Kim called me personally and was like, ‘Are you crazy?’, and she talked to me for thirty minutes – that’s a businesswoman – she broke it down, left, right, center. I got off the phone, talked to my momma. My momma was like Kim is right, you’re crazy, get your ass in them panties right now.”

The Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji was also present in the late night interview and shared laughs with Corden and Banks on dating strategies while wearing a baby blue pantsuit, paired with white patent leather Louboutin stilettos, and what appears to be a peek-a-boo lace bodysuit underneath a white button-up.

