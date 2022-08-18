True Thompson Favors Barbiecore Style on Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram

It’s True Thompson’s barbie world and we are all simply living in it.

True Thompson favored an all pink outfit Wednesday in a new post shared on mother Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink,” Kardashian said quoting the movie “Mean Girls.” The 4-year-old posed in a girly girl ensemble that gave Barbiecore realness. Her monochromatic attire fits into the all pink fashion trend that has begun its world takeover this summer.

Thompson’s bright pink ribbed tank top had a scoop neckline to frame her fine necklaces, one of which appears to be diamonds shaped as a butterfly. Her top was tucked into a pink denim mini skirt with patch detailing near the hem.

The mini fashionista carried a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy handbag customized with her name in pink and Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby. Thompson also accessorized her outfit with a couple bracelets and a fabulous pair of light pink heart-shaped sunglasses. Thompson kept it curly in her natural hair as she styled it half up half down.

For footwear, Thompson wore light pink crocs adorned with embellished shoe charms in fun shapes like cherries and candy. Both fun and functional, crocs are a cult-favorite among the kids of her generation. Crocs are very youthful and ideal for all types of children’s activities whether its building sandcastles or running around with your cousins and friends in the backyard.

Thompson’s fashion sense has been quite different from her cousin North West. Like West’s mother Kim Kardashian, the 9-year-old favors a more neutral palette, and lately a more all-black grungy aesthetic. Lately, the West heiress has been photographed wearing more Balenciaga and Yeezy. Her cousin Thompson on the other hand is more playful with her look, also similar to her mother’s style. Sometimes Thompson’s mother wears neutrals and futuristic fashions, but lately, it has been a lot of hot pink attire posted to her Instagram.