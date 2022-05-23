Travis Barker Removes Kourtney Kardashian’s Garter Belt in Gothic Style at Wedding Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made things official with a grand wedding ceremony and party over the weekend.

Kardashian and her new husband celebrated in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, including Barker’s children and almost every Kardashian-Jenner. The event was a family affair, with Barker’s daughter Alabama giving fans an inside look at the event on her Instagram story.

Videos taken of the happy couple show Travis kneeling before Kourtney, practicing the age-old tradition of garter removal while she beams at the crowd. Another video shows the pair wrapped in each other’s arms.

Kourtney made many outfit changes that day, opting for a dramatic sequence of ensembles. In the video, she can be seen wearing a black corset top with a sweetheart neckline and thick straps. The TV personality wore the black boned corset over a silky, lingerie-inspired skirt with black lace trim. The star wore black lace gloves up to her forearms and paired them with an equally lacy garter and stocking combo also in black. She wore a black sheer veil in her hair to complete the gothic wedding look.

Travis also wore all-black, opting for a chic suiting moment. The drummer paired the look with his signature black sunglasses and chunky silver chains, sticking to his roots. Both Barker and Kourtney’s shoes are not pictured, but it’s safe to assume their footwear choices are not far off from what they usually wear. Barker often wears black dress shoes or creepers with a subtle platform while Kardashian has been going for black pumps which would be perfect for this look.

