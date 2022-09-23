Tracee Ellis Ross Kicks Off Slides and Struts Barefoot In Sparkling Midi Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross shined in her latest Instagram post with an unusual footwear choice. On Thursday, the “Black-ish” star uploaded a reel, which sees her playfully strutting around and posing in a hallway. Later, she eventually gets close to the camera to show off her look.

The new uploaded sees Ross in a sparkling burnt orange midi dress that featured wide straps, a plunging square neckline, a fitted bodice, and a high center split at the back. To amp up her ensemble, the Pattern founder swapped her stitch braids for her signature curly fro and accessorized with dainty dangling earrings. For glam, Ross stayed true to her personal aesthetic by opting for soft makeup with a bold matte red lip.

It would make sense that she would complete her look with sharp pumps or a pair of stylish stilettos, but the “Girlfriends” actress opted for comfort instead. Ross rounded out her look with a pair of orange slides. The vibrant slip-on style had a layered puffy strap across the toe, a round outsole, and cushioned footbed for extra support.

Comfy slides are an essential item to have in your wardrobe. Slides have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to their endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch. Several stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Bad Bunny, Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian have been spotted out in the slippers in recent weeks.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.