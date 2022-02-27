Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Royal Blue Saint Laurent Jumpsuit & Matching Pumps for NAACP Image Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross brought her signature style to the NAACP Image Awards, hosted by her “Black-ish” co-star Anthony Anderson yesterday.

Taking to Instagram to share her look with her legions of followers, the 49-year-old star posted a collage of photos that see her posing in an elevator. “2:30 am zoom from Italy wearing French fashion for @naacpimageawards! @ysl head to toe styled by @karlawelchstylist & glam by yours truly, she captioned the post.

Ross’s stylist, Karla Welch, is known for working with a myriad of big celebrities including Justin Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Sarah Paulson.

The former “Girlfriends” actress opted for a royal blue strapless jumpsuit and matching slingback pumps featuring a pointy blue satin toe and clear PVC sides. She accessorized the vibrant Saint Laurent look with some bold jewelry for the occasion.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the stylish daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross stopped by “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to chat about the final season of “Black-ish,” among other things. For the appearance, she also chose to wear all one color, sporting a hot-pink Versace ensemble from head-to-toe. She wore a pink velvet dress with long sleeves from the iconic Italian brand and Versace’s sky-high Medusa Aevitas platform pumps boasting a trendy square-toe design.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a pink Versace dress and platform pumps featuring a square-toe during an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/NBC

Flip through the gallery to see some of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments.