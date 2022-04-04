Tracee Ellis Ross Adds Slick Edge to Yellow Graphic Dress With Pointy Boots for ‘Black-ish’ at PaleyFest LA

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 39th Annual PaleyFestLA - 'Black-ish' held at the Dolby Theatre on April 3, 2022 in Hollywood, CA.

You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to make a style statement. The award-winning actress brought her signature vibrant vibe to the 39th annual PaleyFest held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus, the week-long television festival has made its return. Ross joined her fellow “Black-ish” costars, Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin to celebrate the finale of their hit comedy series.

The “Girlfriends” alum made a case for the spring season with a colorful flowy dress. The long-sleeve garment included a bright yellow bodice on the top and cobalt blue skirt that was accented with the same yellow print. The frock also had an adjustable mock neck collar and a small cutout at the center.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 39th Annual PaleyFestLA – ‘Black-ish’ held at the Dolby Theatre on April 3, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson at the 39th Annual PaleyFestLA – ‘Black-ish’ held at the Dolby Theatre on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Ross complemented her look with neon yellow eyeshadow and small gold hoop earrings. She styled her curly locs in a low ponytail with a side part. When it came down to the shoes, the Golden Globe winner added an edge and elevation to her look with black pointed-toe boots. The slick silhouette featured a smooth triangular pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross black pointed-toe boots at the 39th Annual PaleyFestLA – ‘Black-ish’ on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

While Ross has an exceptional fashion taste, her shoe wardrobe is equally as stylish. She favors a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. When she’s not in heels, the producer likes to stay cozy in various sneaker silhouettes.

