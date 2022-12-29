Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Workout Roundup of 2022 With Y2K-Approved Asics & Futuristic Hoka Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a collection of highlights of her workouts from this past year on Instagram. The post published on Wednesday saw the actress mastering athleisure style in different outfits with vibrant running sneakers.

Tie-dye leggings, animal print, cropped tops and bodysuits each made their way into her vigorous reel. To follow the constant change of outfits, Ross tried her feet in different styles of sneakers throughout the year.

Each pair Ross wore shared a common theme: a slightly elevated sole to provide cushion and prevent added pressure on the ankle while exercising.

In one clip within the video, the “Black-ish” actress is seen wearing a pair of black sneakers while engaging in strength training. Ross wore the GT-1000 10 by Asics, a lightweight shoe with advanced cushioning for active lifestyles.

Gt-1000 10 CREDIT: Asics

The star proved to be a fan of Asics in 2022. In another clip, Ross is seen wearing the brand’s Fn1-S Gel-Nimbus 22, which features a retro design with a technical mesh upper and Flytefoam Propel technology in the midsole for responsive cushioning.

Fn1-S Gel-Nimbus 22 CREDIT: Asics

The actress also wore Ascis’ Gel-Kayano 14 in one of her workout sessions this year. The style has a Y2K-approved aesthetic with mesh construction and gel cushioning.

Gel-Kayano 14 CREDIT: Asics

Changing to a different brand, Ross showed off her pair of Hoka’s Project Clifton sneakers in the video. The futuristic style features a quick-lace system and ripstop mesh.

Project Clifton CREDIT: Hoka

When it comes to footwear, Ross’ wardrobe ranges from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

In November and off gym grounds, Ross made a stylish-athletic statement by coordinating a Gucci x Adidas tracksuit with thin-heel stiletto ankle boots. She went all red in an oversized zip-up sweater and fitted sweatpants while her white almond-toe boots were stitched with green, pink, yellow and red florals.

PHOTOS: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Moments Ever