Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in Black Athleisure & Running Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show her workout session through her busy schedule, while practicing the Tracy Anderson Method on Dec. 6. The method is a combination of strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes.

The “High Note” actress wore a black fitted bodysuit that featured a straight neckline and spaghetti straps. Ross opted for no jewelry for this active look.

When it came down to footwear, The actress completed the look with a pair of black low-top sneakers to match her ankle weights. The shoes featured a lace-up closure with black laces. Her tough movements were supported by her thick sole.

The “Black-ish” actress has recently been making the most of her time off. Ross took to Instagram a couple of weeks ago to showcase the photoshoot she had at home. She wore a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit which she paired with white leather floral print Gucci boots trimmed with crystals and studded with colorful gems.

Related Jessica Simpson Hits the Slopes in Bright Red Snowsuit, Fuzzy Hat & Leopard Mittens With Family in Aspen Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Slip on Brogue Boots & Adidas Sneakers for Date Night in Los Angeles Camila Cabello Takes on Punk Style With Patchwork Plaid Pants & Leather Corset for 'The Voice'

Ross has an impressive wardrobe that is filled with various styles of footwear. Ross’ closet is filled with pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals, and stiletto boots from designer labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen, and Bottega Veneta. When off-duty, the Golden Globe winner is most likely sporting a pair of sneakers like the ones she completed this outfit with.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen outside “Good Morning America” on Oct. 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

When she’s not taking to the red carpet in a glamorous ensemble, Ross is working on her very successful beauty brand Pattern. The “Girlfriends” actress created the look for curly, coiled, and tight-textured hair. The brand has a complete line of products focused on encouraging each hair texture to take up as much space as it desires. Ross searched the globe to find the best ingredients and formulas to create the most supportive line of hair care products.

PHOTOS: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Moments Ever

Put on a pair of black sneakers for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ozelia Shoes, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd Strap Sneakers, $115.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Zig Dynamica Sneaker, $55.