Tracee Ellis Ross Means Business in All-White Outfit, Soaring Pumps & Rapunzel-Long Hair for Meetings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross was ready for business in a stunning all-white outfit on Thursday in a post she shared to Instagram, simply writing, “meetings.”

Ross stood in a pink hallway with a pot of white flowers beside her on the floor. The “Black-ish” star wore a white maxi skirt and a crisp button-up top with a high-neck collar.

The skirt included a sharp slit in the back on the bottom hem and the button-up was slightly see-through but gave Ross a good amount of coverage.

Ross wore her hair up in a slicked-back braided ponytail with white satin fabric braided into the hair. It’s a long style that fell down the actress’s back in a Rapunzel-esque way.

It’s a colorless look, but one Ross pulls of incredibly well despite the fact that her wardrobe is usually extremely vibrant. The outfit doesn’t suffer from the lack of color, however, because it’s still very much her own.

As for shoes, Ross chose a pair of classic white pumps, looking very business-casual. The shoes have a rounded toe and an incredible arch on a 4-inch heel, making the actress look even taller. The shoe choice is an obvious one but definitely not a boring one.

Not many people can pull off a white-on-white look, let alone keep it clean long enough to snap some photos. It’s a sleek take on an office-style dressing, making the star look commanding and authoritative but also extremely sharp. Ross is clearly ready for a day filled with meetings and this look proves it.

