Tracee Ellis Ross Is White Hot in Monochrome Outfit and Matching Christian Louboutin Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a photoset on Instagram Thursday that showed the multi-hyphenated talent posing in her “meetings” look.

Ross elected to go monochromatic for her outfit and donned a white button-up shirt that had a slouchy and flowy disposition. On the lower half, she went with a white high-waisted midi skirt that had a slit up the back for an edgy touch.

One of the main focuses of the photo was her braid wrapped in a white ribbon that matched her outfit and added a stylish flair to her ensemble.

On the footwear front, Ross threw on a pair of white pumps from Christian Louboutin for a tidy finish. The heels had a height of approximately four inches and had a pointed-toe design for a sleek and uniform finish.

When it comes to her clothing, Ross tends to stick with cutting-edge and sophisticated silhouettes from popular brands like Bottega Veneta, J.W Anderson, Balenciaga and Miu Miu. For example, she recently threw on a denim top paired with high-waisted jeans and Nike x Sacai x Undercover LDWaffle SU sneakers while dancing around in a fun Instagram video. She also recently donned a yellow and blue abstract printed flowy dress coordinated with black leather pointed-toe boots at the 39th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The “Black-ish” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Pop on a pair of white pumps for a refined appearance.

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $140.

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $98.

Buy Now: Balenciaga Square Knife Pump, $850.