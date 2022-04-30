×
Tracee Ellis Ross Is White Hot in Monochrome Outfit and Matching Christian Louboutin Pumps

By Jacorey Moon
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross shared a photoset on Instagram Thursday that showed the multi-hyphenated talent posing in her “meetings” look.

Ross elected to go monochromatic for her outfit and donned a white button-up shirt that had a slouchy and flowy disposition. On the lower half, she went with a white high-waisted midi skirt that had a slit up the back for an edgy touch.

One of the main focuses of the photo was her braid wrapped in a white ribbon that matched her outfit and added a stylish flair to her ensemble.

On the footwear front, Ross threw on a pair of white pumps from Christian Louboutin for a tidy finish. The heels had a height of approximately four inches and had a pointed-toe design for a sleek and uniform finish.

When it comes to her clothing, Ross tends to stick with cutting-edge and sophisticated silhouettes from popular brands like Bottega Veneta, J.W Anderson, Balenciaga and Miu Miu. For example, she recently threw on a denim top paired with high-waisted jeans and Nike x Sacai x Undercover LDWaffle SU sneakers while dancing around in a fun Instagram video. She also recently donned a yellow and blue abstract printed flowy dress coordinated with black leather pointed-toe boots at the 39th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The “Black-ish” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Click through the gallery to see Ross’ best red carpet moments ever. 

