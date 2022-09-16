Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish On Dramatic Trench Coat & Pleated Skirt With Heeled Loafers for Variety’s Summit

Tracee Ellis Ross took a sophisticated approach to dressing with sharp shoes for Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles, on Thursday. Presented by City National Bank, the annual event looks for ways to use the latest technologies that hook audiences and keep them coming back to their chosen platform for more.

Ross looked uber-chic while arriving at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a black ankle-length trench coat. The coat featured wide lapels and loose-fitting sleeves. She paired the staple outerwear with a white T-shirt and long satin pleated skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety

The “Black-ish” star parted her hair on the side and styled it in two long braids. Sticking to her signature eclectic style, Ross added a bold red lip and statement-dangling swirl earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross continued to add a bold pop of color by slipping into a pair of bright red loafers. The shoe style had a smooth finish with an elongated triangular pointed toe, a gold embellishment on the instep and small heel.

Loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. They were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men and later evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

