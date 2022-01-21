Tracee Ellis Ross Delivers Fierce Modeling Poses While Dancing in ‘Ugly’ Sandals at Photoshoot

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tracee Ellis Ross models her latest look while busting a move.

The “Black-ish” star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing during a photoshoot while wearing a black, loose-fitting double-breasted suit that incorporated a flared, oversized pair of pants. She accessorized with dangling earrings. Ross also pulled her hair into a striking ponytail.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross opted for a pair of black “ugly” sandals that had a thick two-strap design. The “ugly” sandals trend saw a big resurgence during the summer last year, and it doesn’t show signs of slowing yet. Characterized for their cork, cotton or plastic soles, the “ugly” sandal also comes in one-strap and two-strap silhouettes from brands like Birkenstock and Teva that offer breathability and comfort.

“The High Note” star has an inventive and creative clothing aesthetic that prompts her to mix and match patterns, colors and textures. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her donning oversized tailoring, glitzy dresses, printed separates, intricate swimwear, glittery jumpsuits, slouchy denim and dashing outerwear. For shoes, she wears a variety of mules, sandals, pumps, flats, boots and sneakers that complete her ensembles.

Ross has also created a lane for herself within the fashion industry. In the ’90s, she walked in runway shows for Thierry Mugler. And in recent years, she has starred in campaigns for brands like Pyer Moss, J.Crew and Kenzo.

Flip through the gallery to see Ross’ best red carpet moments ever.

Pop on a pair of “ugly” sandals and try your hand at the trend.

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Shearling-Lined Suede Sandals, $150.

To Buy: Naot Santa Barbara Sandals, $135.

To Buy: Shade and Shore Neida sandals, $10.