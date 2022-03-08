Tracee Ellis Ross Proves the Versatility of Knee-High Boots With Several Chic Travel Outfits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross travels in style.

The “Black-ish” star shared a photoset on Instagram Sunday that summed up her travel look during fashion month.

For the first shot, Ross wore a tan trench coat decked out in black buttons and a long hemline that came to her calves. For accessories, “The High Note” actress went minimal in chunky gold hoops, her signature, and a burgundy Christian Dior handbag that had gold hardware.

She then sported a denim coat that had puffy sleeves and a matching waist tie. Underneath, she went with a denim top and straight-leg jeans that created a monochromatic denim look. Again, she went simple with chunky gold hoops and carried a Valentino One Stud handbag.

Then, she wore a pair of white overalls paired with a white button-up for a fresh take on mixing aesthetics. And on top, she slipped on a black leather trench coat that came to her ankles and incorporated a dramatic lapel.

For some these outfits, Ross chose to ground everything with a pair of cream-colored tall leather boots from Saint Laurent that had a pointed-toe silhouette. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had big silver zippers. The boots retail for $1,595.

The Saint Laurent 68 Leather Knee-High Boots CREDIT: Mytheresa

Ross is known for her modern and stylish sartorial taste. Throughout her Instagram feed and during live appearances alike, she finds ways to put her own spin on trends. For example, recently, Ross wore a pink velvet Versace mindress paired with matching heels from the brand for a punchy colorful ensemble that encompassed cutouts and chunky platforms that are both popular at the moment.

The “Girlfriends” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

See more of Ross’ stylish looks through the years.

