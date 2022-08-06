×
Tracee Ellis Ross Breathes New Life Into Summer Suiting in a Thrifted All-Black Blazer and Trouser Combo

By Amina Ayoud
Tracee Ellis Ross got thrifty in sleek black suiting on Instagram.

The “Black-ish” star took to social media yesterday to share her outfit of the day. The best part about the look? It was thrifted. Ross partnered with ThredUp, showing off her stylish pant suit in all its glory in a series of selfies. The actress tagged her stylist, Karla Welch, in the caption on the post, writing, “Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find!”

Ross posed in a bedroom in a black fitted blazer with sharp shoulders and long sleeves. The actress and hair care mogul diverted from her normal colorful style, pairing the summery suit jacket with oversized black slacks in a high-waisted style. The breezy pants ensure Ross is kept cool in her black-on-black ensemble. Without much color to be seen, Ross did what she does best and accessorized with bright yellow chunky hoops that immediately directed the eye to them.

To complete the look, the TV star went for neutral shoes, flattering her feet in a pair of black strappy heels with a sharp pointed toe. That footwear silhouette continues to be a celebrity favorite, among tastemakers like Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey and Kendall Jenner.

As for Ross’ footwear preferences, she is truly a style chameleon, altering her shoe game for any situation with a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Bottega Veneta and Gucci, among other top brands.

