Tracee Ellis Ross Dances & Twirls in ‘Ugly Sandals’ With Sheer Floral Bodycon Dress at Birthday Party

Tracee Ellis Ross sported casual footwear while celebrating her dear friend Monica Paganucci’s birthday. On Wednesday, the “Black-ish” star uploaded a video, which sees her dancing the night away to reggae music.

“ Leave it to the birthday girl @mpaganucci to get me up movin my hips. Best night ever, best friends ever, best band ever. Dance class!!! I did thunder & lightning, I hailed the boat, I went pon de river, pon de bank, went kayaking, balanced a tray on my head and more. So basically I had a BLAST!!,” Ross captioned the video.

Of course, Ross was stylishly dressed for the occasion. The “Girlfriend” actress wore a sheer orange turtleneck dress. The long-sleeve piece was decorated with florals throughout and had a fitted bodice. Sticking to a casual vibe, the entertainer pulled her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross slipped into a pair of black “ugly sandals.” The silhouette had wide, double straps across the toe and a contoured footbed for extra support.

“Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

