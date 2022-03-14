Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Fiery Red Fringe Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels

You can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to serve a look. On Sunday, the “Black-ish” alum brought style and laughs to her Instagram feed. In the carousel images, the award-winning actress showcases her dance moves in a vibrant red ensemble.

“Shimmy shimmy coco pop,” she wrote under the upload.

The new photo immediately sent social media into a frenzy as some followers thought she resembled Solange Knowles. Ross wore a bright red jumpsuit. The one-piece garment was complete with spaghetti straps, a plunging V-neckline and tiered with layers of tassels. To add even more drama to her look, she opted for a bold red lip and left her her signature curly locs in their natural state.

While the first photo shows the “Girlfriends” star barefoot, the second shot offers a glimpse at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a pointy silhouette. Ross’ shoe style also featured a sharp stiletto heel and prompted a monochromatic moment as it matched her jumpsuit perfectly. The singer tends to gravitate towards sophisticated pieces that place emphasis on design and comfort.

The “High Notes” actress has one of the most impressive shoe collections. She gives a masterclass in shoe style every time she steps out. She favors a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, Ross keeps it cozy in various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

See more of Ross’ stylish looks through the years.