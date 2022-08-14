Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Red Bikini and Birkenstocks for a Relaxed Summer Statement

Tracee Ellis Ross brought a colorful take to swimwear this weekend, making a bright summer style statement while doing so.

While posing at home on Instagram, Ross wore a punchy red bikini. The two-piece suit included a knotted strapless bandeau-style top, as well as matching briefs. The “Blackish” actress opted to go sans-jewelry, only accessorizing with a woven tote bag with leather handles, containing a book and a bottle of sparkling water.

“FAUX LOCS in the vineyard,” Ross captioned the shot.

The “High Note” star finished her outfit with a set of maroon Birkenstock sandals. Her monochrome Arizona style included a rounded molded sole with two thick buckled straps. The pair, crafted entirely from soft EVA material, added a sharp and summer-worthy finish to her outfit.

However, Ross also stepped out in another tonal ensemble on Saturday, posing in an Instagram photo dump in a knit dress. The sleeveless piece featured a cream crochet texture with stripes of deep red, green and gray. Ross continued her minimalist streak without making her shoes visible, only accessorizing with matching deep red lipstick.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

