Tracee Ellis Ross Kicks Up Her Heels in Technicolor Dress on Instagram

In her own colorful way, Tracee Ellis Ross shared her outfit of the day with fans on Instagram.

The “Blackish” actress twirled and kicked for the camera yesterday, the star styling a piece from her go-to brand Christopher John Rogers. The young designer has dressed Ross on multiple occasions, with Rogers’ colorful and eclectic collections instantly recognizable silhouettes falling in line with the hair care brand owner’s personal aesthetics.

Ross wore a dress featuring colorful fringe. The maxi style went through every color of the rainbow from vibrant greens on one sleeve to reds and yellows, transitioning quickly to white and black on the other sleeve. Tassels hung down from the short sleeves as well as the hem of the skirt. The actress wore minimal to no jewelry, save for raw dangling gold earrings with rough edges.

Matching the whimsical dress, Ross flattered her feet in clear PVC pumps with white soles and thin heels. The style is having a resurgence as of late, thanks to its versatility making them the best shoe to pair with just about everything. The style Ross wore was similar to a sandal with thick straps that crossed over the toes and a peep-toe that allowed the actress to show off her perfect pedicure. The clear shoes have an open back and commanding pointed toes that create a slim silhouette for the unique shoes.

An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

