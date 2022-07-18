Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo’s Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the “blackish” actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer’s fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more.

“Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched,” Ross captioned the photo.

The photo set shows Ross standing on a balcony under a beautiful sunny sky. The “Girlfriends” star wore a sculpting red romper. She complemented the eye-catching one-piece with a black blazer that was draped over her shoulders. To let the look speak for itself, she opted for minimal accessories and pulled her curly tresses back into a bun.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross boosted her height with black slingback pumps. The trendy silhouette included a ruched pointed-toe, PVC uppers and sat atop a minuscule stiletto heel. On the topic of classic shoes that always manage to reinvent themselves, nothing comes close to the timeless slingback heel. A loyal slingback will be there for you when pumps feel too formal and sandals are too bare.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer keeps it cozy in various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

