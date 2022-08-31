Tracee Ellis Ross Takes a Dive in the Mediterranean and Flexes Her Perfect Curls In a Halter Style Floral One Piece Swimsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross took a quick swim in the Mediterranean sea and filmed a fake advertisement for a nonexistent product from her haircare line PATTERN, posting the video to her Instagram yesterday. While showing off her damp lush curls, curtsey of her brand, Ross floated in clear blue waters wearing a one piece swimsuit, kicking around with help from a blue paddle board.

The caption on the Reel reads, “Here is the PATTERN ad that no one asked for (and for a product that doesn’t exist) 😂 I clearly had too much vino that day. Thank you @kgrupski @mpaganucci and @seenbysharkey for participating in my low-rent marketing campaign!”

The “Blackish” actress was more than prepared for her plunge, the white and blue striped suit she wore fitted with a halter-style neckline that offered Ross extra support. A dainty floral pattern dotted the swim fabric effectively mixing patterns and creating a nice contrast between the bold hues present. The swimwear was indicative of Ross’ creative and often eye-catching style, the daughter of Diana Ross often donning expressive colors, pairing them with wild patterns that act as an expression of her bright personality.

Although Ross isn’t wearing any shoes this time around, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci.

