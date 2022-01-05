Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates This Oversized Suit With Pink Pointed-Toe Pumps For ‘Good Morning America’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tracee Ellis Ross is refreshing in her latest vibrant look.

The “Girlfriends” star posted a photo of the outfit that she wore to “Good Morning America” to promote the final season of “Black-ish” yesterday, explaining how the moment came about.

“Virtual press, shmurtual press. Idc I’m still getting these looks in 😂 Between 5-6am this morning my glam team decided to do a full look change,” Ross said. “And by glam team, I mean me 🙋🏾‍♀️this was me for @goodmorningamerica…it was real early for all this commotion #bottegaveneta #blackish.”

For the ensemble, Ross donned an oversized suit from Bottega Veneta, in the brand’s signature green color that was a bold pop and could definitely wake anyone up. The suit had black buttons and was double-breasted for a more polished, refined vibe. The pants hit the top of her shoes perfectly and featured a clean pleat down the middle of each leg.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross slipped on a pair of pink pointed-toe pumps that added a perfect touch of color contrast while also rounding out her outfit.

Related Dua Lipa Poses in Halter Glitter Mini Dress and Pink Heels Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Us How to Style Moon Boots in the Chicest Way

Ross has a daring and bold fashion sense that marries being trendy with more classic aesthetics. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing dashing outerwear, frilly dresses, comfy loungewear, fun bikinis and printed separates that allow Ross to execute her creative sartorial eye. As for shoes, she opts for boots, pumps, flats and sandals of all designs that help elevate her eye-catching moments.

The “Black-ish” star has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like J. Crew and Kenzo.

Pop on a pair of pink pumps and a bold pop of color to your getups.

Click through the gallery to see Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments ever.

CREDIT: ALDO

To Buy: ALDO Jess High Heel, $75.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pump, $60.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pump, $98.