Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Overalls With Diamond Cuff Earrings & Shiny Loafers for Stepbrother Evan Ross 34th Birthday Party

Tracee Ellis Ross took a casual approach to summer style while attending her stepbrother Evan Ross’ 34th birthday party in Los Angeles. Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson hosted the celebration at their home and several celebrities joined in on the festivities including, Terrance Howard, Tiffany Haddish and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson.

Tracee looked cool and casual for the occasion, posing for photos in a pair of cream overalls. The garment had wide straps, side slant pockets and black buttons. She paired the one-piece silhouette with a black bodysuit.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends her stepbrother Evan Ross 34th birthday party in Los Angeles.

For glam, the “Black-ish” actress opted for a fresh face with no makeup and slicked her signature curly locs back into a bun. In true fashion form, Ross made her dangling diamond cuff earrings her statement accessory.

When it came down to footwear, the “Girlfriends” star completed her look with a pair of patent leather loafers. The shoe style had a smooth finish and was decorated with gold embellishments on the instep. Loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. They were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men and later evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

(L-R) Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross at Evan’s 34th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

