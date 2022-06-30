Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Tangerine Suit Trendy Finish With Braided Stiletto Sandals for Pattern UK Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

No one serves a monochromatic moment quite like Tracee Ellis Ross. The “black-ish” star showed off her penchant for the single-hue style during her stay in London for the UK launch of her beauty brand, Pattern.

The actress and producer vibrantly employed the head-toe-hue in her latest Instagram post. Ross uploaded a video of herself on the social media platform strutting through the mall and making her way into the Boots retail store. She looked utterly-chic in a bright colored pant suit. Her outfit consisted of a tangerine satin blazer and orange wide-leg trousers that delicately swept the floor as she walked. The “Girlfriends” alum complemented the overcoat with a brown belt that wrapped tightly around her midsection and featured pointy shoulder pads and wide lapels. She continued to accessorize the colorful set with a neon orange handbag and chunky gold hoop earrings.

The five-time Emmy Award winner slicked her dark tresses back into a bun and rounded out the look with her signature red lip. To further elevate the ensemble, Ross slipped into a pair of sandals. The shoe style had a woven, braided leather strap, square toe and was lofted by a tapered heel.

Ross gives a masterclass in style every time she steps out. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer keeps it cozy in various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

Slip into a pair of orange sandals this summer.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Olivia Miller Florence Heel Sandals, $75 (was $45).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Kate Sandal, $95 (was $118).

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Zooza Heeled Slide Sandals, $60 (was $89).