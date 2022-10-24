Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates ‘The Hair Tales’ Premiere in Cozy Cowl-Neck Sweater & Matching Trousers with Oprah Winfrey

Tracee Ellis Ross is celebrating the beauty of Black hair in her new Hulu series, “The Hair Tales.”

Ross and Oprah Winfrey are executive producers on the show, which leads the audience through a revelatory journey connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes. The stories shared in the six-part series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately, Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions and humanity.

Ross took to Instagram to share her appreciation for Winfrey and everyone who helped with the production of “The Hair Tales.” She uploaded a series of photos and videos. The post initially begins with Ross and Winfrey sharing a sweet moment together while on set.

“THANK YOU to our incredible The Hair Tales family and all of those who built, touched and contributed to this series. I am especially grateful to @michaelaangelad @culturehousemedia & @kishaimani, @taranitup49 and of course @oprah for the Black women love letter we made together. This show was born out of the friendship and collaboration between Michaela and I—we have known each other for 20+ years. We’ve stayed connected through style, justice and joy. This show is an authentic expression of so much of what has connected Michaela and I through the years—a love of Black women,” Ross captioned the post.

Ross was dressed in all-black while chatting with Winfrey. The “Black-ish” star wore a loose-fitting cowl-neck sweater with matching trousers. Unfortunately, the angle of the recording didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if Ross completed her look with snazzy sneakers, stylish loafers or boots.

Winfrey looked casual-chic in a white button-down shirt and glittering two-tone vest.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

