Tracee Ellis Ross Does Battle Rope Slams In Ombré Leggings, Crop Top & Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross turned an intense workout session into a sleek and sporty style moment. The “Black-ish” actress ditched her usual eclectic attire and edgy accessories for highly functional and fashionable workout gear.

On Tuesday, Ross uploaded a video of herself completing a rope swing exercise. She simply captioned the quick clip, “battle rope business.” Battle ropes target most of the muscles in your body including, abdominals, shoulders, back and upper and lower body.

The “Girlfriends” star made sure she was dressed to go hard in the gym. Ross wore a sleeves black crop top with striped leggings. The skintight bottoms was decorated with bold black stripes and eventually faded from dark green to light green and neon yellow. To comfortably feel the burn, the entertainer slicked her curly locs back into a bun and opted for minimal accessories.

When it came down to shoes, Ross complemented her activewear with black sneakers. The shoe style featured mesh uppers, a thick outsole and a high counter for extra ankle support. Whether you wear them to dress up a pair of jeans or add a comfortable twist to an outfit, sneakers can easily provide comfort and coolness to any outfit. Design details like vibrant hues, unique accents, graphic prints, and novel silhouettes are guaranteed to transform everything from everyday street-style looks to sleek tailoring into statement ensembles, without compromising functionality.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer keeps it cozy in various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

Put on a pair of sleek black sneakers and add an athletic twist to your outfits.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Reposto Sneakers, $52 (was $70).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Air Max INTRLK Lite Sneaker, $64 (was 75).

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nike Tanjun Move To Zero Casual Sneakers, $60 (was $70).

