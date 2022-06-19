Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Tank Top & Trousers With Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross made a chic appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday in an elegant all-black outfit, proving the timelessness of the dark hue in monochromatic dressing.

The “Black-ish” actress wore a ribbed tank with a round neck and crisp black pants designed by Willy Chavarria. The sleek tank was coordinated with wide pants worked well for Ross, who usually embraces beams of color.

Tracee Ellis Ross during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, June 17, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

She kept her accessories light, styling the outfit with glossy triangular pumps, completing the palette from head to toe. The silhouette can work with evening-wear or chic casual looks.

Her hair was a reminder of her mother Diana Ross’s dramatic hairstyles. Her makeup brought drama to the sleek and brooding attire with a dark eye and a nude lip, which worked well with her gold earrings.

Ross has a history of appearances in a variety of different looks, showing her eclecticism in fashion. Some days, she has worn dusty brown pleated gowns with dramatic necklines, or other days she has worn bright neon green cutout dresses to bask in the summer. Both ways, whether she wears an attire that epitomizes mystery and edginess or when she goes with a set that is brighter and more playful; she can pull off both.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.



To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).