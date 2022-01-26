Tracee Ellis Ross Hits High Notes Singing in Hot Orange Pumps for Jenifer Lewis’s 65th Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross wishes Jenifer Lewis a happy 65th birthday in style.

The “Black-ish” star posted a video yesterday that showed her and “Black-ish” co-star Jenifer Lewis singing Aretha Franklin’s “Rock Steady.” In the caption of the sing-song video, Ross wrote, “65? More like sixty-fine!!! Happy birthday Jenny. Love you @jeniferlewisforreal!”

In the video, Lewis wears a black and white printed top paired with black pants, a red headscarf, a chunky red necklace and brown sandals. When it comes to Ross’ outfit, she donned a burgundy sweater paired with maroon pants for an interesting color block combination. She accessorized with a pair of orange and metallic dangling earrings.

To finish off things, Ross opted for a pair of bright orange pumps that just slightly peeked out from her flared trousers. This isn’t the first time that Ross has worn a bold pop of color for shoes, and in fact, she does it quite often, with a more recent getup including a bright yellow pair of Christian Louboutin pumps.

Ross is a fashion girl who takes risks to make sure that she fully executes her vision whenever she’s on duty or off. When she graces a red carpet, she will don Bottega Veneta, Valentino Haute Couture, Schiaparelli and Alberta Ferretti. On Instagram, she typically fancies created from brands like Loewe, Galvan and Roberto Cavalli.

The “Girlfriends” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Click through the gallery to see Ross’ best red carpet moments ever.

Pop on a pair of orange pumps for a punch of color.

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Iriza Patent Leather pumps, $775.

To Buy: Women’s Gemma Pointed Toe Heels, $17 (was $29).

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pointy Toe Pump, $84.