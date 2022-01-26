×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tracee Ellis Ross Hits High Notes Singing in Hot Orange Pumps for Jenifer Lewis’s 65th Birthday

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
View Gallery 45 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross wishes Jenifer Lewis a happy 65th birthday in style.

The “Black-ish” star posted a video yesterday that showed her and “Black-ish” co-star Jenifer Lewis singing Aretha Franklin’s “Rock Steady.” In the caption of the sing-song video, Ross wrote, “65? More like sixty-fine!!! Happy birthday Jenny. Love you @jeniferlewisforreal!”

In the video, Lewis wears a black and white printed top paired with black pants, a red headscarf, a chunky red necklace and brown sandals. When it comes to Ross’ outfit, she donned a burgundy sweater paired with maroon pants for an interesting color block combination. She accessorized with a pair of orange and metallic dangling earrings.

Related

Tracee Ellis Ross Delivers Fierce Modeling Poses While Dancing in 'Ugly' Sandals at Photoshoot

Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Plunging Yellow Dress and Matching Christian Louboutin Pumps

Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Tweed Blazer, Leather Pants and & Silk Heels on 'Rise' Book Tour

To finish off things, Ross opted for a pair of bright orange pumps that just slightly peeked out from her flared trousers. This isn’t the first time that Ross has worn a bold pop of color for shoes, and in fact, she does it quite often, with a more recent getup including a bright yellow pair of Christian Louboutin pumps.

Ross is a fashion girl who takes risks to make sure that she fully executes her vision whenever she’s on duty or off. When she graces a red carpet, she will don Bottega Veneta, Valentino Haute Couture, Schiaparelli and Alberta Ferretti. On Instagram, she typically fancies created from brands like Loewe, Galvan and Roberto Cavalli.

The “Girlfriends” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Click through the gallery to see Ross’ best red carpet moments ever. 

Pop on a pair of orange pumps for a punch of color.

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Iriza Patent Leather pumps, $775.

 

To Buy: Women’s Gemma Pointed Toe Heels, $17 (was $29). 

 

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pointy Toe Pump, $84. 

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad