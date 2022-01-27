Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Grunge in Slashed Balenciaga Jeans and Square-Toe Boots for ‘Hot Ones’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross shows how to wear ripped jeans. The “Black-ish” star shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed off the actress’ outfit when she attended a taping of “Hot Ones” that was released this morning. For the ensemble, Ross opted for a black tank top made of a stretchy material. On the lower half, she donned a pair of Balenciaga Slashed jeans that featured a wide-leg medium wash distressed denim. She accessorized with chunky gold layered necklaces and decorative gold earrings that elevated her look. Although Ross’ specific design is out of stock, there’s a similar version available at Nordstrom.com for $1,850.

The Balenciaga Slashed jeans were a popular style for the brand last year and graced one of the biggest style mavens, Rihanna.

Ross has a bold fashion sense that she displays on her Instagram feed and on red carpets alike. For example, on her Instagram feed, she has an affinity for mixing and matching textures like contrasting sequin numbers with tall leather boots, and has juxtaposed a plunging neckline jumpsuit with a pair of shiny boots for a contrasted yet coordinating outfit. But, when the actress does grace red carpets, she puts on beautiful creations from labels like Valentino and Schiaparelli.

“The High Note” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Flip through the gallery to see Ross’ best red carpet moments ever.

