Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in Neon Green Cutout Dress & Versatile Boots With H&M to Support Black Female Entrepreneurship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up with H&M and the non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to be their newest ambassador.

The “Blackish” actress, who was recently announced as the 2022 ambassador for H&M in collaboration with BFABW, sat down with BFABW founder Nikki Porcher today in Los Angeles to discuss the challenges women of color face in the business world.

Black-Ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross teams up with H&M USA as an ambassador for 2022. CREDIT: H&M/MEGA

Ross spoke to Porcher in a lime green strappy dress, repping bold colors like usual. The neon dress was a maxi length and cut with a geometric top and a strap running across her sternum. It featured cutouts that made up the bodice portion of the dress, ruching, and gathering the fabric slightly.

The lengthy number was paired with an oversized gray blazer with heavy shoulder pads and a boxy silhouette. The green pops tremendously against the gray, making each piece stand out separately. The blazer and dress combo weren’t complete without sparkling jewelry, Ross popping on rounded gold earrings for good measure.

Black-Ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross teams up with H&M USA as an ambassador for 2022. CREDIT: H&M/MEGA

The TV star upped the ante with tan calf-length boots with a square heel and a pointed toe. Ross paired a neutral color with a bright neon yet again in this ensemble, creating that contrast that helps each piece shine on its own. The boots nude boots complement the star’s complexion, while giving the 5-foot-7 entertainer a bit of a boost.

This is the second year that H&M has partnered up with the non-profit in support of amplifying women of color’s voices while supporting their future business endeavors, making the multi-talented Ross the perfect candidate for the ambassador role. Ross is the owner of her Pattern haircare line. She is a trailblazer in her industry and makes for a great role model for business-driven women everywhere.

Put on a pair of brown ankle boots for a sleek appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Aldo Aulra Bootie, $128.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Pisabooty Booties, $129.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Aerosoles Miley Bootie, $85.